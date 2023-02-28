Students organise art and science exhibition to commemorate National Science Day

Students of Sri Triveni schools, Hyderabad commemorated National Science Day by organising an art and science exhibition at the school. National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 in commemoration of the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by the genius scientist Sir CV Raman.

On this National Science day, the school recognized the immense hard work and dedication of students and the faculty who strives hard to present the arts and science exhibits at the fair.

Commenting on occasion, K Goverdhan Reddy, Director, Sri Triveni schools said, "At our school premises, our annual science exhibition is our small offering to the nation. We believe that strides of science and technology alone can liberate our motherland in the modern world. At the exhibition, our students presented exhibits topics like _ Save soil, Organic farming, Hydraulic crane, Waste water treatment plant, Bhuvana Vijayam, etc.," A total of 225 models were exhibited in the science expo.