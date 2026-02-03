TCU visits UoH to explore academic collaboration

A delegation from Texas Christian University (TCU), USA visited University of Hyderabad (UoH) to exchange ideas and identify areas of mutual interest for long-term collaboration. Members of the TCU include:

Dr. AnneLiese Busch, Director, TCU Global, Heath Einstein, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, Dr. Catherine Winnie, International Education Consultant, Khwaja Umam, CEO, KAN International Education, Dr. Diya Dutt, Consultant, Gateway International Group and Aryan Khan, from KAN International Education

The Vice Chancellor of UoH, Prof. B. J. Rao, led the team of faculty members on behalf of the university. At this meeting it was decided that there will be a continued dialogue to identify areas in which joint Ph.D. can be awarded. Further, faculty at the institutions will be identified that have common interests so that potential collaboration opportunities can be pursued. A joint doctoral program can allow TCU, the delegation noted, the possibility of funding doctoral students. In the weeks ahead the discussion along with the possibility of student and faculty exchange will be deliberated in greater detail by the institutions. To this end, an exercise in mapping the common areas of interest will be pursued so that both sides can build on their respective goals and vision. At the meeting it was agreed to identify if there are faculty that are centred in Texas or at TCU so that the process of collaboration can be eased further. A similar exercise will be undertaken with faculty at TCU as well.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with participants agreeing to pursue future deliberation with an emphasis on actionable agendas or themes.