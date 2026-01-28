Students place purpose and well-being above rankings: new findings

High school students are increasingly redefining what success means in their academic and career journeys, placing greater emphasis on purpose, well-being, safety, and affordability rather than institutional rankings or prestige, according to the IC3 Institute’s Annual Student Quest Report 2025. The report was released at the IC3 Regional Conference – South Asia, held at O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana.

Based on responses from students in the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027, the global study examines how young people are navigating education and career choices in a rapidly evolving environment. The findings point to a growing gap between student expectations and the guidance systems currently available to support them.

The report highlights a clear shift away from traditional measures of achievement. Students today are more likely to evaluate institutions through the lens of long-term relevance, mental health support, campus safety, and financial feasibility, reflecting broader concerns about sustainability and personal fulfillment.

Technology is playing an increasingly influential role in decision-making. More than 80% of students reported using artificial intelligence–powered tools for career exploration, university research, or application planning. In contrast, only about 60% of counselors said they use similar technologies, raising concerns about a digital disconnect in formal guidance structures.

Despite the rise of digital tools, personal support remains critical. Nearly three-quarters of students identified family members as their primary source of career and university guidance, while only 33% consulted school counselors. However, students who did engage in counseling reported positive outcomes, including clearer career decisions and improved communication with parents. Entrepreneurship also emerged as a major consideration. About 71% of students said access to entrepreneurial support influences their university choices, and more than 80% expressed interest in entrepreneurship being integrated into school curricula.

The report calls for schools and universities to embed guidance more deeply into educational culture, aligning counseling practices with evolving student

priorities.