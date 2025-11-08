Students showcase innovations at art & technology exhibition

KLH Global Business School hosted ARTORIA 2025, a two-day Art and Technology Exhibition that brought together the imagination and technical expertise of its B.Sc.

Animation and Gaming students.

The showcase featured a diverse range of student-led creations — from digital artworks and immersive game prototypes to interactive media installations and research-driven projects — all reflecting the students’ ability to merge creativity with cutting-edge technology.

The exhibition became a vibrant platform for young innovators to demonstrate how art and technology can intersect to tell powerful stories and solve modern challenges.

Adding industry perspective to the event were Vinay Tiwari, Lead – Environment Assets, and Tirthadip Ghosh, Creative Director at Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd, they interacted with the students, shared professional insights, and applauded the originality, visual depth, and technical finesse of the showcased works. They emphasized the growing importance of blending artistic vision with technological fluency to meet the evolving expectations of the global creative industry.