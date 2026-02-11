Students urged to use college years productively

Dr Ausaf Sayeed, IFS, former Foreign Secretary to the Government of India, advised students to make the best use of their college years, emphasizing that time once lost never returns.

He said that students who utilize their time positively and constructively achieve success at every stage of life.

Dr Sayeed was addressing undergraduate and postgraduate students at the convocation ceremony of Anwarul Uloom College.

Among those present were Prof. K. Shashi Kant, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University; Principal Dr Abdul Razzaq; Director Ahmed Baig; and Dr Fazil Hussain Parvez.

An alumnus of Anwarul Uloom College, Dr Sayeed paid rich tributes to the institution’s academic contributions and described its role in nation-building as unforgettable.

Reflecting on his own journey marked by continuous struggle, he said that although he studied at the college for only two years, its contribution to his success remains significant.

During the ceremony, NCC cadets presented a guard of honour. Prof. Shashi Kant distributed gold medals to undergraduate and postgraduate toppers, while Dr Sayeed awarded certificates to more than 400 students.