Study explores role of brain in treating type 1 diabetes

The brain might become the target of new type 1 diabetes treatments and pave a better way for insulin management, according to a study.

Researchers had, over a decade ago, found that an acute complication of type 1 diabetes - diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) - can be resolved with the hormone leptin, even in the absence of insulin.

In the analysis, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, the team explained how leptin affects the brain and how it might be used in future therapeutics.

DKA happens when the body is unable to make insulin and begins to break down fat for fuel. This can lead to a life-threatening buildup of sugar (glucose) and ketoacids in the blood.

Doctors have typically administered insulin to address the complication. But evidence now shows that, when insulin is insufficient, the brain plays a key role in driving DKA, explained researchers from the University of Washington in the US

When the pancreas can’t make insulin, “the brain gets the message that the body is out of fuel, even if it’s not. This information is being communicated in part by a low blood level of the hormone leptin,” said Dr. Michael Schwartz, Professor of Medicine, at the University’s School of Medicine.