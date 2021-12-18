Survey: 74% of Indian students find online learning platforms helpful

Hyderabad: Mathematics is perhaps one of the most exciting subjects that inculcate crucial life skills – analytical thinking, problem solving, critical thinking, and quantitative reasoning – in students. Ahead of Mathematics Day, Brainly, the online learning platform where over 350 million students and parents go from questioning to understanding, delved into student's relationship with math in the Covid-induced new normal. Here are the key highlights from the survey: 67 per cent of students face challenges while solving math problems without their teacher's support

With a subject as tricky as mathematics, a near-immediate shut down of brick-and-mortar schools and a shift to remote learning can understandably baffle students. According to the latest survey, 67 per cent of the students find it tough to solve math problems without their teacher's support. Fortunately, with technologically-advanced online learning tools, students have been able to cope with the rapid evolution in the education paradigm. In fact, three in four students (76 per cent) mentioned that they enjoy studying math, indicating their comfort level with the current learning paradigm. Online learning platforms help students with quality assistance for math-related problems

The online-assisted learning model has played a vital role in helping students keep up with their studies during the pandemic and continues to supplement offline lessons even as schools reopen. Learning math is much easier for students with innovative and interactive online learning platforms, as underscored by the survey. According to the findings, 74 per cent of students found platforms such as Brainly helpful in resolving their math-related queries.

Speaking on the findings, Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer at Brainly, said, "We deeply understand the challenges students face with mathematics, particularly when they are studying from home. Considering this need-gap, we launched Math Solver - a tool that assists users by finding solutions for the most complex mathematical problems. This Mathematics Day, we encourage all students struggling with math or looking for some help to leverage this AI-led tool to access solutions with detailed step-by-step explanations to bolster concepts and excel at the subject."