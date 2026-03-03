Survey maps physical activity patterns among students

Sportz Village EduSports has released findings from its 14th Annual Health Survey (AHS) 2026, presenting a broad overview of student fitness levels across India. The survey covered 1,41,840 children from 333 schools in 112 cities and assessed key indicators of physical health following the post-Covid recovery phase. The 2026 edition offers a long-term perspective on how children’s physical development has evolved over the years and highlights both encouraging gains and areas that require sustained attention.

Aerobic fitness and BMI trends

The survey indicates that aerobic fitness continues to be an area requiring attention. A significant proportion of students were unable to meet recommended benchmarks for sustained cardiorespiratory activity. Since aerobic fitness is closely associated with long-term cardiovascular health, the findings underscore the importance of consistent physical activity during school years and beyond.

In terms of Body Mass Index (BMI), around 40% of students were found to fall outside the healthy range. This proportion has remained relatively stable over the past three years, suggesting that body composition is influenced by broader lifestyle factors such as diet, sleep patterns, and daily movement, in addition to school-based physical education.

Strength-related parameters also revealed scope for improvement. Approximately 49% of students did not meet upper body strength benchmarks, while 44% fell short in lower body strength. These figures point toward the need for balanced and comprehensive fitness routines that incorporate endurance, strength, and flexibility training.

Post-pandemic recovery

The survey documents a notable recovery in overall fitness levels following disruptions caused by the pandemic. In 2020, 70.5% of students met overall fitness benchmarks. This figure declined to 56.2% in 2022 during prolonged school closures and limited outdoor activity. With the reopening of schools and the return of structured physical education, overall fitness levels rose to 84.4% in 2024 and 84.8% in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Students who participated in structured physical education programmes for two consecutive years demonstrated measurable improvement in overall fitness. Schools conducting more than 80 physical education sessions annually recorded comparatively higher fitness averages, underscoring the value of regular and consistent activity within the school schedule.

Gender and school-type observations

The findings show that girls performed strongly in several parameters, including BMI, flexibility, core strength, upper body strength, and anaerobic capacity. However, aerobic capacity among girls was comparatively lower than that of boys, suggesting an area where targeted activity planning may be helpful.

The survey also observed performance variations across school types. In multiple parameters, students from government and public schools recorded higher fitness benchmarks compared to their private school counterparts, particularly in aerobic capacity, anaerobic capacity, and flexibility.

Overall, the 14th Annual Health Survey provides a comprehensive snapshot of student fitness trends across the country, highlighting steady recovery while identifying key areas for continued focus in school-based physical activity programmes.