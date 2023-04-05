TAC, MAD to empower girl child education across India

A key not-for-profit organisation, Make a Difference (MAD), and The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C), a D2C beauty and wellness company, have joined hands to support female child education in India.

T.A.C. has a lengthy history of supporting social justice, women's empowerment, and strengthening regional communities. By supporting girl child education, the beauty brand hopes to influence the destiny of the nation through this partnership with MAD.

Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C, sharing her personal connection to the cause, said: "I've had humble beginnings, and had it not been for my mother's undeterred grit to educate me even at the cost of making personal and financial sacrifices, I wouldn't have been here. Promoting education among the girl child not only fosters an equitable future but also reduces the chances of social injustice faced by women due to financial dependence."

"We are excited to partner with MAD to advance our shared vision of providing quality education to the girl child. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background; with this partnership, we can work towards ensuring that more girls have access to quality education for a better future of society," added Param Bhargava, founder of T.A.C

As part of this new partnership, a portion of T.A.C's sales revenue will be used to fund annual special initiatives that emphasise the education of girls. The collaboration also makes volunteering chances available to all T.A.C employees, giving kids exposure to the industry and strengthening ties between the team, the business, and the kids.

Jithin Nedumala, founder and CEO of Make a Difference (MAD) said: "We are truly excited to collaborate with The Ayurveda Co. as it will enable us to empower the girl children we work with. What makes this even more special is that Shreedha has volunteered with Make a Difference. She has seen the need for our work and the impact all the volunteers create weekly. I am confident that a socially conscious brand like The Ayurveda Co. will grow and help MAD reach more children and change their lives."