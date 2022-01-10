  • Menu
TGUGCET date extended

Graduate courses in various disciplines. Last date for submission of online applications is Jan 19, 2022

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications foradmission into first year Degree B.Sc, BA, B.Com and BBA courses for the academic year 2022-2023 in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men, has been extended from 10.01.2022 to 19.01.2022.

The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website www.tswreis.ac.in for online applications, eligibility criteria and other details.

