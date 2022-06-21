The Mat is Not Yoga

If sitting here your consciousness is full of the world, then Yoga is still a far cry. If sitting here, you can still see the faces of your neighbours, then Yoga is very distant.

The Yogi is the one, for whom the world has de-facto disappeared. He lives in the world, but does not really see the world. The eyes with which he looks are illuminated by an inner light, not by a reflected light.

Yoga is not about the Yoga mat.Yoga is about you. You, being the authentic you. You, being what you were at the time of your birth. You, being what you were even before your birth. You, being what you would be after your so-called death.