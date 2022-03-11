Time management plays major role in success

'Time management is about allocating your twenty-four hours in the right place so you achieve the right results. It is the foundation of all successful lives' said Subhash Kakarla, an alumnus of GITAM he is a management professional, public speaker and 30 under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs awardee.

He interacted with the management and engineering students of GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad on Thursday under GITAM 'Trailblazers', an initiative by the Director of External Relations to showcase GITAM Alumni Journeys and Experiences.

While answering a question by a GITAMites on Time Management, Subhash responded that 'Everybody has same 24 hours per a day. It is all how you prioritize things. How you work on increasing your efficacy. It comes only by practice.

I believe in four things- Passion, Professionalism, Punctuality and Perseverance. You have to put more passion, more punctuality and more perseverance.' He further added how committed are we to our own deadlines. Prioritizing, punctuality to our own deadlines, it is a major important thing, he added.

'There is no secret to success. There are no seven steps to success. We are all evolving. You should become at least 1 per cent better than what you are yesterday' Subhash answered a query on the secret of his success. 'Once you have the courage, to do anything, you will become a leader. So, courage is the only step. If you cross the barrier naturally you can become a leader' he answered a question on who can become a great leader.

Students are losing the physical connection in the online mode of teaching, Subhash responded to a query. Earlier, Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad felicitated Subhash. Arka Bhattacharya, Director – External Relations, explained the objective of this session in his welcome address and Naveen Pinapatruni, Deputy Director, Alumni Relations, moderated the event.