Tips to ace any exams

Students are likely to be anxious, stressed, and worried about the future as they prepare to finally write exams. Speed and accuracy are the most important skills required to successfully clear any exams. Inculcating a few last-minute revisions and time-saving tips can drastically help improve test-takers confidence and keep them mentally prepared to perform to the best of their ability.

The following are some useful guidelines for test-takers:

Don't stay awake till the late day before the exam

The key is to keep your mind calm and try to retain as much information you have studied. The night before the exam, wind up your revision in the evening, and do not spend the night trying to cram new information. Don't stay overnight preparing, it is important to take enough rest and sleep. Avoid taking coffee and tea as they can interrupt your sleep routine. Sleeping helps strengthen memories you've formed throughout the day and it also helps to link new memories to earlier ones. Start your day early, the next day, and try to finish any last-minute revision but don't continuously read until you enter the exam hall. When you are calm and well-rested, you will be alert and able to problem-solve during the exam.

Recheck important information the day before the exam

To avoid any last-minute confusion and delay, pack all relevant materials such as the admit card, photo ID, spare passport size photos, spare pen, etc the night before the exam date. Re-confirm important information such as the venue and time of the exam. And, try reaching the exam venue half an hour or so before the reporting time.

In the exam hall: Things to keep in mind

Make sure that you put all the details correctly in your answers sheet d double-check them. Once you receive the question paper take a quick scan and analyze it. Read the instructions on the question paper carefully. Don't panic! Take a deep breath, close your eyes and give yourself positive affirmations.

Try recalling the right answers and if you are stuck in one question then go to the next one. Spending too much time on one question can lose precious time and you may not be able to attempt all the questions on time. You can always go back and attempt the questions you have skipped afterward.

Smart work is better than hard work

As per your ability, it is important to strategize and make exam preparations. One can make tables, concept maps, flow charts or find an easy way to remember all the important definitions, formulae, diagrams. Refer to the already made study materials, for last-minute revision on the day of the exam. Avoid starting any new topics as they might overwhelm you.

Covid-19 precautions and safety tips

Since the Covid-19 virus is still there, one must take extra care and precautions. Safety is the utmost importance during these times. Adhere to the guidelines of the Government on safety and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours. Always wear a mask and carry sanitizer with you.

(The author is a HOS, Ekya School, Byrathi, Bangalore)