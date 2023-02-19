Tips to land your desired job

Both young and experienced professionals are struggling hard to get themselves re-employed. Even employers in various sectors have started the hiring spree, leaving no stone unturned to employ the best for their business leading to cut-throat competition amongst the applicants.



To battle this mounting competition and ace the league, it's important to make sure that along with necessary degree corroborating the skill, one should possess the right approach.With accurate strategies you can create an online presence, reach out to employers and maximise your chances of getting employed.

Let's start with some of the basic tips that can help you land your desired job.

1. Build a smart CV



First things first, start by building a stellar resume - it's the most important aspect of your identity in the professional world.Make sure your professional profile is up-to-date and properly categorised.

Contrary to the common approach - 'the difficult, the better' - employers prefer simple resumes with only important information - educational qualifications, professional background and expertise.Try avoiding superfluous details and aspirations explained in lengthy sentences.

It's never a wise decision to stack your resume with too much information.If you have a lot to convey to your probable employer create a portfolio instead. If you have a career gap in your resume, explain it in a line or two.

2. Customise your cover letter



Adding a targeted cover letter with your resume is always a wise decision. Because while the employer is shuffling through the resumes, it is the cover letter that offers you an extra edge over others.

Spend some time going through the company's profile and job requirements. Prepare a cover letter that is customised to the job role you will be applying to.It's always better to draft a specific cover letter every time you apply instead of using the same template for all profiles. Make sure you are detail-oriented.

3. Update your socials



Ensure a clear presence on social media, especially on employment platforms like LinkedIn.Keep your profile updated and add links to your work and samples for employers to get a glimpse of your professional expertise.LinkedIn also allows you to change your status to 'open to work' option, allowing recruiters to know that you are available.

4. Network pro-actively



Another important tip is to let-go of the passive approach. Reaching out to potential employers will never hamper your options.Along with searching opportunities with proper keywords, try to find potential employers and reach out to them.Some postings are associated with the profiles of the recruiters, so don't feel shy or reluctant in dropping them an In mail.

5. Don't give up

A crucial point to keep in mind is to not feel disappointed and lose morale if you don't hear back.But, once you hear back, make sure you thoroughly prepare for the interview after referring to the job description as it helps you to be precise and apt.

6. Practice mock interviews

You can also practice for your interview through various platforms available online.Be certain that you watch your body language at the time of the interview.

Self-doubt is always quite evident to the employer so don't be hesitant to accept any lack of information, making excuses and covering-up never helps.Make eye contact. Smile when appropriate.And last but never the least, know your business well. This will help you stay ahead of your peers and

work your way up to your dream job.Despite all the hard work if you still don't make it, remember there is always a second chance.