Gujarat CM attends Jetalpur Swaminarayan temple's bicentenary celebrations

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the bicentenary grand festival, titled ‘Avsar’, marking 200 years of the establishment of the Jetalpur Swaminarayan Temple on Wednesday.

He said the Swaminarayan sect had played a significant role in promoting social harmony and reform in society.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the day marked the completion of two centuries since the founding of the Jetalpur Dham.

Referring to the temple’s origins, he said, “The day when Lord Swaminarayan himself must have consecrated this temple would have been grand and divine.”

He added that the Jetalpur temple was the fifth among the nine temples established through the consecration performed by Swaminarayan himself.

The Chief Minister also spoke about India’s position globally, stating that the country had remained strong amid changing global dynamics under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"People should work together to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India," he said.

Highlighting the role of the Swaminarayan sect, Patel said it had made a significant contribution towards social harmony.

“Lord Swaminarayan did major work to remove social evils and superstitions from society, and even today the sadhus and saints of this sect are continuing the same work,” he said.

He further said that the saints and devotees of the Swaminarayan sect had consistently carried out service activities with a sense of national interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejendraprasadji Maharaj said: "There should be no politics in religion… but when the values of religion are upheld in politics, it becomes admirable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always placed religion first in politics."

He offered blessings that the people of Gujarat remain happy under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel.

Among those present at the event were Kaushalendraprasad Maharaj, Lalji Maharaj and local MLA Babubhai Patel, along with senior saints from Kalupur and Jetalpur dham and a large number of saints and devotees of the Swaminarayan sect.