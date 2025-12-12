Turn exam stress into exam success

Examinations often trigger an instant rush of adrenaline. Perhaps it is because, right from childhood, we are conditioned to take every exam seriously. Taking examinations seriously is good — but taking them with preparedness is even better. When a student is well prepared, nervousness melts away. But when unprepared, negativity easily creeps in. Every student follows their own routines, schedules and learning styles. Yet, a few simple rituals can empower all learners, regardless of their level of preparation.

1. Backward counting – your first step

As soon as your exam timetable is announced, make a small DTGFE chart (Days To Go For Exams). Write the days in reverse—30, 29, 28…—and strike off each day as it passes. This visual countdown helps your mind stay alert, focused and disciplined.

2. Prepare backward to stay ahead

You can rarely complete all subjects perfectly before exams begin. Start with the last subject in your timetable, then plan according to the gaps between exam days. This ensures balanced preparation.

3. Use the early hours — they are magical

The world sleeps. You rise. Early mornings are the most powerful time to learn. Avoid late-night studying unless absolutely necessary — and if you must, plan it well. Honour your rhythm.

4. Say NO to smartphones and social media

Once your countdown begins, reduce — or stop — social media use. These platforms drain time silently. A student who wins over these distractions has already completed half the preparation. If you wish to connect with friends, talk directly; avoid endless chats. Meaningful conversations matter.

5. Eat right, think right

Your brain needs energy. Stay hydrated — count your glasses of water. Eat leafy vegetables, nuts, and fresh fruits. Hunger and dehydration are enemies of concentration.

6. Protect your positivity

Avoid gossip, avoid small talk, avoid “Don’t tell anyone…” conversations. Stay vibrant. Repeat: “I am positive. I am capable.” Affirmations are invisible armour.

7. Solve old papers & sample papers

This is one of your strongest tools. Old papers reveal the pattern; sample papers prepare you for the unknown. Get them evaluated by your teachers. Feedback leads to improvement.

8. Stop comparing yourself

Never ask, “How much have you completed?” Comparisons either frustrate you or make you overconfident. Both are harmful. Just be you.

9. Create your ideal study zone

Let your study table be clean, inviting, and inspiring. Sit for full-duration practice while solving sample papers. Take a short break every hour. Use slips, reminders, and mnemonics for quick revision.

10. Take care of your body, mind & soul

This is the most important ritual. Sleep well—without overdoing it. Spend at least ten minutes in silence daily. Meditate. Breathe deeply. Meditation aligns your mind and strengthens your inner calm.

11. The day before the exam

Sleep soundly. Wake up fresh and confident. Reach the exam hall early with all necessary materials. Avoid last-minute rush; it disturbs your focus.

12. Read the question paper thoroughly

Before answering, read every question. A famous anecdote explains why: At a conference, fifty professionals were given a questionnaire of 20 questions to be completed in 10 minutes. Everyone rushed to answer. When time was up, most had answered between 10–16 questions. Then the chairman asked them to read Question No. 20: Q20: Do NOT answer the above nineteen questions. Those who rushed lost. Those who read won. Read before you write.

13. Performance is your duty — results are not everything

Do your best. Prepare sincerely. But don’t judge yourself only by marks. Results vary by evaluator. The real value lies in the discipline and character you gain while preparing. That is why examinations are important.

Not just for marks…But for building YOU.

(The writer is a resource person and author of seven mathematical stories.)