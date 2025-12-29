Two new postgraduate programmes to address skill gaps in infrastructure sector

As India accelerates investments in infrastructure and urban development, gaps in specialised skills related to asset operations and construction quality are becoming more evident across the construction, real estate, infrastructure and project (CRIP) sector. In response to these workforce requirements, NICMAR University, Pune campus, has announced the introduction of two one-year postgraduate diploma programmes—Asset and Facilities Management (PGD AFM) and Ready-Mix Concrete Management (PGD RMCM)—from the upcoming academic year.

Industry data indicates a steady rise in demand for professionals trained in asset and facilities management, with estimates suggesting growth of 15–20 per cent by 2030. This trend is linked to the expansion of large-scale infrastructure such as airports, metro rail systems, commercial complexes and industrial parks, where long-term operations, maintenance and compliance play a critical role. The PGD in Asset and Facilities Management is designed to focus on post-construction phases, including operations planning, maintenance frameworks, energy efficiency, regulatory compliance and user-focused facility performance.

Parallelly, infrastructure expansion has intensified attention on construction materials and quality assurance. India’s ready-mix concrete (RMC) market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 8 per cent between 2023 and 2027, driven by highways, metro corridors and urban housing projects. Sector assessments point to a shortage of professionals with specific expertise in RMC production, quality control and logistics coordination. The PGD in Ready-Mix Concrete Management aims to address this requirement by covering concrete technology, batching plant operations, quality systems and supply-chain management.