UGC asks varsities to accept degree, marksheets

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities and colleges to accept degrees, marksheets and other documents available in DigiLocker accounts as valid documents.



"As you are aware, the National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic awards (degrees and mark-sheets) lodged by the academic institutions in a digital format. It facilitates students to get authentic documents and certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime and anywhere without any physical interference," the UGC said in a letter to varsities.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has designated the UGC as an authorised body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the Digilocker as a single depository of NAD. Academic institutions can register themselves and upload academic awards of their institution on NAD through Digilocker NAD portal.