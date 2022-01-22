University of Hyderabad enters into strategic co-innovation partnership with TCS

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) has entered into a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in research and innovation on next-generation communications technologies, semiconductor engineering, and heterogeneous computing architectures. The MoU was inked by V Rajanna, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Technology Business Unit, TCS, and P Sardar Singh, Registrar, UoH, and exchanged in the presence of Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, and other officials in the university campus.

TCS and UoH have a shared vision of developing an ecosystem of strong collaborative partnerships to address real-world business challenges with a positive societal impact. TCS and UoH entered into a strategic alliance to propel research and innovation around technologies such as RF Frontend, antenna design for next-generation communication technologies and semiconductor design for the next-generation computing architectures.

Innovations in communication, computing and sensing technologies have the potential to re-imagine every facet of humanity and build a better future for society at large. The MoU between TCS and UoH will enable the seamless exchange of ideas and collaboration between research teams from both organisations to develop highly performant, secure, intelligent, cognitive, and sustainable next-generation technologies.

Prof. B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, said, "UoH faculty and facilities offer an empowering environment for a cutting-edge research partnership. We are excited to partner with an Industry leader like TCS to collaborate and co-innovate on emerging frontiers of research and innovation. Such partnerships with industry are a crucial component of our endeavours to encourage UoH academicians' research and innovation initiatives, which will remain anchored to industry imperatives and play a meaningful role in addressing critical business challenges."