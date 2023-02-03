UoH faculty elected as FRSB

Hyderabad: Prof A S Raghavendra, currently an Institution of Eminence (IoE) Research Chair Professor in the School of Life Sciences and Prof P Prakash Babu, a Senior Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

The fellowship is the highest level of membership in RSB and is bestowed in recognition of one's scientific contribution to research in biology. Fellows of RSB are those who achieved distinction in the fields of biological research, teaching or application in Biology.

Prof Raghavendra is with the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences since 1985. He has been a Fellow of all the science academies in India (INSA, NASI, IASc and NAAS) besides being a fellow of TWAS.

He had been bestowed with several National and International Awards, including the INSA-Young Scientist Medal, DFG-Mercator Visiting Professor and Corresponding Member of American Society of Plant Biology. Prof. Raghavendra's research interests are photosynthetic carbon assimilation, mitochondria-chloroplasts' interaction and signal transduction in stomatal guard cells.

Prof Prakash Babu's research group has been working in the area of Brain diseases in collaboration with neuro clinicians.

This fellowship is bestowed in honour of recognition of his research, teaching and academic accomplishments. His main research interests are Neurodegenerative diseases, Cerebral Ischemia (Stroke), Cerebral Malaria, Glioma, and Meningioma (Brain tumours). He has been and is associated with various neuroscience societies in different capacities and in the Pharma and Biotech companies.

He is a member of decision making bodies of various Universities and institutes. He is a Fellow, Science and Technology (STA), Japan, National Academy of Biological Sciences, Chennai; Fellow, AP Akademy of Sciences; Fellow, Indian Academy of Neurosciences. General Secretary, Society for Neurochemistry, India (SNCI); he served earlier as a Secretary, Asia Pacific Society for Neurochemistry (APSN), Singapore; Secretary General, Federation of Asian Biotech Association; Vice-President, Indian Society for Parasitology.