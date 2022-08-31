UoH to organise Executive Development Programme on CXM

Hyderabad: School of Management Studies at the University of Hyderabad is going to organise an executive development programme (EDP) for corporate executives of Pharma, Life-sciences and Healthcare industries on customer experience management (CXM).

The programme is organised under the academia-industry partnership with Praakamya, a customer experience design consulting firm. It will be jointly coordinated by Prof. G.V.R.K. Acharyulu from the University and Pranav Kumar from Praakamya.

This executive development programme aims to build future-oriented business skills. It will cover Customer Experience (CX) in Pharma Marketing: Concepts, Implementation Strategy and Impact Measure; Designing Differentiated Customer Experience: Hands-on workshop; Getting Right with Digital Experience in Pharma, Life-sciences & Healthcare.

The customer experience (CX) is the growth driving force in this experience economy. Product managers and senior leaders in a marketing function in small, midsize or large organizations would get significant benefits and new perspectives to face the current challenges and emerging dynamics of the industry.

Improvement in customer experience (CX) has impacted new product launches and the performance of existing products. It builds an ecosystem to harness the lifetime value of the customers effectively and efficiently.

By getting trained in the programme, participants should be able to appreciate the role of customer experience (CX) in creating a competitive edge, elucidating and mapping the customer journey and identifying critical pivots in various touch-points. Design memorable customer experiences in their marketing campaigns and professional services, Develop innovative customer engagement, patient engagement, and marketing campaigns, Significantly improve the execution level of marketing campaigns and Measure the level of customer experience and leverage it for a more significant business impact.

The programme is from the University of Hyderabad, one among the 11 Institutes of Eminence (IoE) declared by the government of India among all higher education IITs and Universities of public and private sectors. The expected quality is high, and the investment requirement is low, providing higher value for money to the industry.