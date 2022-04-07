Upgrade to meet career goals with WILP

It is common among working professionals especially from technical backgrounds such as Engineering, IT, Electronics etc. to experience stagnancy at some point in their careers. Under such circumstances, it becomes a necessity to upgrade one's skill sets to meet the changing demands of the industry. But stressful work schedules makes it impossible for working professionals to update themselves while continuing with their jobs simultaneously.

With Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) this is a possibility now. Mangalayatan University under WILP offers over 70 industry-oriented degree and diploma courses including Undergraduate, Post-graduate and Diploma courses in Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics Engineering. M.Tech in Mechanical engineering under WILP covers Thermal, Production and Industrial engineering. M.Tech in Civil engineering under WILP covers Transportation, Environment and Structural engineering. M.Tech in Computer Science under WILP covers Cyber Security, Data Science, AI and ML and Cloud Computing. M.Tech in Electronics engineering under WILP covers Communication System and VLSI design and M.Tech in Electrical covers the topic Electrical Machines and Drives. The M.Tech engineering courses are spread across four semesters whereas undergraduate and Diploma programmes under WILP in Mechanical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical are segregated in seven and five semesters respectively.