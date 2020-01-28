Visakhapatnam: Teachers should be equipped with new-age pedagogy

Visakhapatnam: Teachers equipped with the new age pedagogy will shape brighter and prosperous world of tomorrow, said by GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Sivaramakrishna here on Monday.



While inaugurating the faculty development program on "Design, Development and Delivering of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs)" he mentioned that teachers must have special skills like they should be techno-friendly, adaptable, and well informed about latest pedagogical developments. Further he added that E-learning is aggressively making inroads into the Indian education ecosystem and its impact is not limited to schools and institutes of higher education. He observed that teaching has definitely become more professional than in the past and every teacher have to master new techniques, be innovative in their approach, and use the technology effectively. He informed that the university is planning to start a faculty development centre from 2021 academic year to update the faculty skills.

National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) ICT & Project Management Head Prof.K. Srinivas attended as resource person and said that the challenges of new age can be faced by reaping the benefits of latest technology, with flexibility in classroom settings and time schedule, multiplied educational opportunities, by using information management techniques, and by pooling the expertise from round the globe. He informed that the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is an indigenous platform of government of India which hosts MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) courses to enable students to virtually attend the courses taught by the best faculty. He observed that the SWAYAM is successfully working model in the country.

GITAM Center for Distance Learning (CDL) Director Dr.T.Srinivas, Dr.Chandrasekhar, GITAM School of Law Director Prof.Anitha Rao, GITAM Institute of Management Director Prof.Y.Gowtham Rao and others participated in the meeting.