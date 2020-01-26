VIT- AP University felicitates 30 unsung heroes

Amaravati: On the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC driver Y. Guravaiah was honoured posthumously, six (6) fire services personnel, three (3) Constables for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently. Selfless act of Twenty (20) Fisherman in saving lives of boat passengers at Katchalur., Dr. Justice Siva Sankara Rao Judge Judicial Preview Govt.of Andhra Pradesh unfurled the national tricolour and presented the award winners with certificates of appreciation and rewards for their services.

During his address by reminding Service to humanity is service to God. Lauded university authorities for choosing to Republic Day & Independence day felicitating Unsung Heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to the humanity under University Social Responsibility. He also enlightens the constitutional & moral values. All 30 members received these awards and reward of Rs. 25,000/- each. VIT AP University Vice President G.V. Selvam, Vice Chancellor Dr. D. Subhakar, Registrar Dr. CLV Sivakumar, family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students and staff were also present.

Life Saving Award:(APSRTC)

Y. Guravaiah was behind the wheel of Porumamilla to Giddalur APSRTC bus on 24th November last year. He suffered from severe heart attack. Even while sustaining cardiac pain carefully parked the bus on the road side. Then he was taken to DGR hospital, Giddalur and declared dead. There were 76 passengers on the bus, who would have met with serious accident if not for Guravaiah's quick thinking even in the throes of cardiac arrest. His wife Yadavalli Lakshmi received award and reward of Rs. 25,000/-

Selfless Services to Humanity: (Civilians)

The 20 rural villagers who saved the lives of more than 30 boat passengers during the boat accident occurred on 15th September 2019 in the river Godavari at Katchaluru village, Devipatnam Mandal, East Godavari District. , Tutigunta Village-West Godavari District .The villagers received these awards and reward of Rs.25,000/- each are Sangani Srinu, Teegala Chinna Rao, Kanem Nagarjuna, Nesika China Babu, Kanem Prasad, Neram Krishna, Nesika Rambabu/o Chinna abbai, Nesika Rambabu, s/o Jogaiah, Konuthula Babu rao,Neram Venkatarao,Neram Chellababu, Nesika Prakash, Konuthula Pentaiah, Neram Bujjibabu, Kanem Rama swamy,Nesika Lakshmana Rao, Kanem Chinna Rao, Kundla Veerabhadra Reddy, Chinthalavada Babul Reddy.

Rescue Services Awards: (AP State Disaster Management & Fire Services)

A total of six fire personnel rewarded with Rs. 25,000/- each for their commendable rescue services.

1.SV Prasad a driver operator, kothavalasa fire station with his timely action brought out the cleaner of Diesel tanker safely by using rescue equipment from Diesel tanker which was hit by a Sugar loaded lorry. He also saved 8 passengers at railway crossing, Gotlam, Vizianagaram. with his innovative thinking he made smoke exhaust fan which is useful in godown fires.

2. G Ramesh, Fireman Ongole fire station rescuing lives with sincerity and devotion during emergencies and fire accidents. He has done praise worthy services in Kerala Flood Rescue Operations from 18.08.2019 to 22.08.2018.

3. B.V. Subbareddy, Fireman, Allagadda fire station with great courage at running water of vakkileru river almost 700 metres with the help of ropes. Life jackets and reached the victim trapped in the flash floods on 17th sept.2019 at 14.00Hrs.and also rescued another 4 members. His services during Krishna & Godavari Pushkarams were appreciated by the Director General, Fire Services.

4.P. Rama Subbaiah, Home Guard, Allagadda Fire station with great courage at running water of vakkileru river almost 700 metres with the help of ropes. Life jackets and reached the victim trapped in the flash floods on 17th sept.2019 at 14.00Hrs.and also rescued another 4 members.

5. M. Pavan Kumar, Leading Fireman, Autonagar Fire station, Krishna District attended rescue operations in Nellore 2016 floods and rescued 6 persons who were trapped in Krishna floods on 19th aug.2019 at NTR Nagar colony, Vijayawada was inundated with flood water. In boat capsize accident at Pavithra Sangamam, Ferry ghat, He was strategically recovered 6 dead bodies by using IR boat. In Boat capsize incident at Katchaluru he recovered 3 dead bodies by using IR boat.

6. D. Ravindra, Fireman, Kothapet, Krishna Dist. attended rescue operations in Nellore 2016 floods and rescued 6 persons who were trapped in Krishna floods on 19th aug.2019 at NTR Nagar colony, Vijayawada was inundated with flood water. In boat capsize accident at Pavithra Sangamam, Ferry ghat, He was strategically recovered 6 dead bodies by using IR boat. In Boat capsize incident at Katchaluru he recovered 3 dead bodies by using IR boat.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force:

Three Constables received these awards and reward of Rs. 25,000/- each.