What can creative people learn from Circus acrobats

When I go to a circus, I am thrilled most by the aerialists. . . those daring flyers who swing high on a trapeze and then launch themselves into space to be caught by another aerialist hanging by his or her knees on an opposite trapeze. Recently, I watched a man who is said to be the first person ever to successfully make a triple somersault and a twist as he flew through the air to the catcher on the other trapeze!



Circus acrobats are always daring to do something different; they have the courage to attempt the impossible.

The creative adventure of their lives is to do something in their particular profession that has never been done before--and then to keep doing it! If a flyer misses their catcher and falls to the net below, or if they fail in a new trick, they don't give up. If they're really good, they climb up the rope ladder to the platform, take off into the air, and try again!

What can creative people learn from this? How about more somersaults and twists in your thinking? How about taking a perilous flight through mental space by doing some different thinking? How about standing on your head and seeing the world from a new angle?

How about trying to think of something that has never been thought of before? It may be difficult, but it can also be simple. A good example is that of the man who took a piece of plain wire and twisted it into a paperclip. How many billions of those do you think have been sold?

Today's world needs change, alteration, renewal, and corrections of errors. It needs new ideas, new approaches, and new ways of doing things.

Maybe you should think of going--literally or symbolically--to a circus today, where you'll see stunts you never dreamed possible. The novelty and originality there may stimulate what you need more of in this life. Have the daring to take a flight for the idea you believe in!