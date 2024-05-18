Airbus collides with towing vehicle in Pune

Puna: An Air India plane bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug truck while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport . The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard.

“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” an airport official told ANI.

Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Airport officials have confirmed the incident and stated that “the passengers were immediately deplaned and arrangements were made for an alternative flight to Delhi.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the collision.