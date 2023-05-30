Why students should opt for housing platforms

The admission season is almost here, and thousands of students are flocking to foreign universities in anticipation of a brighter future. Studying abroad will be a first-time experience for many of these young aspirants, and not surprisingly, they are eager to make the most of it. An essential aspect of this is finding suitable accommodation. Where you live can significantly alter your student life experiences; therefore, one needs to consider their options carefully.



Here are five reasons students should choose housing platforms to find suitable accommodation.

They provide personalised services



Housing platforms leverage relevant data points to offer students a range of housing options based on their needs, preferences and financial resources. One such alternative is Purpose Built Student Accommodations or PBSAs. These comprise multiple rooms available at varying costs. They are usually located centrally and are pocket friendly. Staying here can help students balance academic rigor with a vibrant social life.

Another option is Halls of Residence. These are university-owned properties and offer various services that the university provides. However, the flip side is that residents would have to choose a roommate, which may compromise privacy. Housing platforms will help you analyse the alternatives and choose the best option.

They help better time utilisation and are available 24*7

Since student housing platforms already have a repository of available accommodations, it saves students a lot of time and effort to make the right decision. You don’t have to visit numerous places, and this may prevent fatigue or decision paralysis. Student platforms help you shortlist the properties based on your requirements. Since most of these websites are interactive, they help address doubts and obtain greater clarity.

They are a one-stop solution

Staying in a foreign country entails multiple considerations. One may be anxious about the safety and security offered by various premises. Moreover, many of the owners levy hidden charges, which may come as a surprise at the time of payments. Seeking the help of housing platforms helps circumvent these issues. These organisations conduct thorough research and ensure transparency in operations. The accommodations enlisted are pre-verified and safe.

They help find accommodation in prime locations

As mentioned, where one lives is a very important determinant of one’s experiences of studying abroad. Housing platforms, in cognisance of this, offer accommodation in central locations. This means that those staying here have easy access to the local markets and places of interest. Adding to the benefits is the fact that these places of living are affordable, which is an essential consideration for students.

They provide end-to-end support to students

Finding accommodation in a foreign country can be a daunting task. Students may require assistance at different levels of the process. Opting for a student housing platform can prove to be beneficial as the applicant has a reliable contact point that they can return to if faced with an issue at any step. These platforms are student-centric and cater to all the needs of the occupants.

Bottomline

The number of people willing to pursue an education outside the country is increasing every year. This is due to the culture of upskilling and the importance of hiring entities on quality education. One significant hurdle for these students is finding the perfect living space. Housing platforms help ease their concerns by providing them with multiple options at affordable rates. These platforms have proved invaluable in facilitating the journey of these students and helping them secure an enriching and enjoyable experience of studying abroad.

(The author is CEO & Founder – University Living)