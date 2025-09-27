A hybrid workshop on “Digital Financial Literacy: The Panacea for Sustaining Financial Sector Resilience in the Journey to Viksit Bharat” was organised at the FORE School of Management, Gurugram, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The workshop highlighted the critical role of digital financial literacy in strengthening the resilience of India’s financial sector. Speakers underscored the need for individuals to adopt safe, informed, and responsible financial practices in a rapidly digitizing economy.

The inaugural session addressed the growing importance of digital competence not only for financial inclusion but also for sustaining long-term market trust. Discussions centered on how financial prudence, awareness of digital tools, and knowledge of investor rights form the foundation for navigating challenges and opportunities in India’s evolving financial ecosystem.

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER, brought together experts from diverse financial institutions. The session explored key themes such as investor protection, regulatory frameworks, digital fraud prevention, and strategies for ensuring that financial literacy initiatives reach citizens across varied socio-economic backgrounds. Panelists also reflected on the alignment of financial literacy programs with India’s broader developmental goals.

The workshop served as a knowledge-sharing platform, emphasizing that digital financial literacy is not only a personal asset but also a collective necessity for national resilience. Participants gained insights into the ongoing initiatives and policies designed to enhance financial awareness, digital safety, and confidence among investors.

By bringing together stakeholders from academia, regulatory authorities, and financial institutions, the workshop reinforced the view that empowering citizens with financial and digital knowledge will be a crucial step in strengthening India’s journey toward sustainable growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.