‘World’s countries must focus on peace of education’

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi organised the 28th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture at the National Museum in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The lecture was delivered by the Spiritual leader and the founder of 'The Art of Living' Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 'Spiritual Values For Peace and Sustainability'.

He said, "Spirituality understands your soul, your mind, your emotions and your intellect. If you are not united with your being, neither can you be intelligent nor can your emotions be refined. The sharpness of mind comes totally when there is calmness within. The way to find the peace is meditation and that is what we called spirituality"

He further added, "The wars are generated in the minds of people, not by the weapons. The source of war is mind. He said that the world would be a better place if countries spent even a small amount of the total expenditure of war materials on peace education.