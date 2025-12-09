Young skater dazzles with second Guinness world record

A young skater has once again made national headlines after securing her second Guinness World Record, reinforcing her position as one of India’s most promising sporting talents in speed skating. Rhea Kundapur, a Grade 8 student of EuroSchool Airoli, has officially earned the Guinness World Record for the Fastest 100 metres on roller skates using two wheels, completing the distance in 20.22 seconds at an event held in Belgaum, Karnataka. This remarkable achievement comes after her earlier world record for the Fastest 100 metres on inline skates, where she clocked an impressive 11.21 seconds, making her a multi–Guinness World Record holder at a young age.

With consistent coaching, a supportive environment, and encouragement from teachers and mentors, Rhea strengthened her skills and grew steadily in the sport. Beyond her world records, Rhea has shown enthusiasm for a variety of sports, participating in basketball tournaments and inter-house football competitions, reflecting her well-rounded athletic interests. Her achievements, teachers say, are the outcome of discipline, curiosity, and an eagerness to challenge herself.

Speaking on the milestone, Geeta Agarwal, Principal of EuroSchool Airoli, said “Rhea’s success is a matter of immense pride. She represents the values of dedication and determination that we aim to instil in our learners. Rhea’s mother, Rupali, expressed admiration for her daughter’s perseverance. She shared that Rhea’s skating journey began as a simple hobby but gradually transformed into a path of national recognition. “Her dedication, combined with the support of her coach, teachers, and school, helped her push boundaries. Seeing her name in the Guinness Book of World Records is a dream come true,” she said.

With two world records to her name and a growing passion for sports, Rhea Kundapur stands as an inspiration for students nationwide, demonstrating how talent, when nurtured in the right environment, can lead to extraordinary achievements.







