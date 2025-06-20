Discovering the True Essence of Yoga on International Yoga Day 2025

Yoga, an Indian tradition that originated over 5000 years ago is a practice that combines physical, mental and spiritual discipline to achieve a balance between mind and body for our wellbeing. Many people think Yoga is all about difficult poses and asanas that regular people cannot do. But yoga is more than that. Today as more and more people are looking for natural ways to take care of their health, and yoga acts as the perfect solution for this.

International Yoga Day which is celebrated on the 21st of June every year is a day to remember the benefits of this ancient Indian tradition and promote this invaluable gift. While yoga is often known for its calming effects and flexibility benefits, many people are now turning to yoga for weight loss. But what is the true essence of yoga, and how does it help with physical fitness goals? Let’s explore how yoga goes beyond just burning calories and helps people live a healthier and more balanced life.

The Deeper Meaning of Yoga You Need to Know

Yoga is more than just a workout. The word “yoga” comes from the Sanskrit word which means to unite. Yoga is about uniting the body, mind, and spirit. It teaches us to live in the present moment, become aware of our breathing, and listen to our bodies.

In today’s world, stress and anxiety have become constant companions, who walk with us every day. We can’t blame anything else but the poor lifestyle we follow. So, what can be done to stay relaxed? Yoga is the answer to this. Practising yoga regularly can help bring back balance and peace. Whether you are doing a simple breathing exercise or holding a challenging pose, yoga helps you connect deeply with yourself.

Yoga and Weight Loss: Is There a Connection?

One of the most searched questions today is – Can Yoga help in weight loss? The answer is yes, but in a slightly different way than traditional workouts. For people who go to the gym for workouts, yoga might seem like a slow process as it may not burn calories as quickly as a high-intensity cardio session, but it helps in many other ways.

Certain yoga poses help boost metabolism, strengthen muscles, and improve digestion. These are key factors that support weight loss. That’s not it, Yoga also reduces stress levels, which can prevent emotional eating and reduce belly fat caused by the stress hormone cortisol. Isn’t that something today’s generation needs the most?

So, you must be wondering Yoga or Cardio, which is better? When it comes to burning calories, many people compare yoga vs cardio. Cardio exercises like running, cycling, or dancing burn calories fast and improve heart health. However, yoga offers a more holistic approach.

While cardio focuses mainly on physical health, yoga takes care of mental and emotional health too. It depends on what you want from your wellness journey.

Some of the best yoga poses for weight loss are:

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Plank Pose

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Debunking Common Yoga Myths

Like any other form of workout, yoga too has some misconceptions and myths associated with it. Here are some common myths about yoga and its truth.

Myth 1 - Yoga is just for flexible people

Truth – You do not have to be flexible to start yoga. In fact, yoga helps you get flexible.

Myth 2 – Yoga is all about stretching

Truth – Yoga is not just stretching, but also about strength building, balance, breathing techniques and mindfulness.

Myth 3 – Yoga is a religion

Truth – Though Yoga has many mantras and chants which are associated with Indian roots, it itself is not a religion but just a way to bring focus and enlighten you.

Myth 4 – Yoga isn’t for Pregnant

Truth – Yoga can be very beneficial during pregnancy when practised safely under guidance. Prenatal yoga is specifically designed to support the changing needs of an expecting mother. It helps improve flexibility, reduce stress, ease common pregnancy discomforts like back pain, and prepare the body for labour and delivery.

On this International Yoga Day 2025, let us remember that the true essence of yoga lies in finding balance, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.

Whether your goal is to lose weight, reduce stress, or simply feel better, yoga offers something for everyone. It’s not yet too late, Start your Yoga Journey soon.