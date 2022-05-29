Bejan Daruwalla's horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says, this week, will be able to upscale your personality and your work. Your dire need to always have someone's support will lapse as you will be able to function independently. As far as your finances are concerned, things will be well managed with the blessings of Jupiter in your 10th house. On domestic fronts, you will be able to make progress by Bringing solutions to minor issues going on between siblings. If you desire to start new connections this week, don't attempt since it won't take you down a pleasant path and will leave you unhappy.

Taurus: This week you will be able to make progress on your corporate fronts. You will be able to make good profits in the first half of the week but the latter half of the week will bring minor repercussions of your bad decisions which you made earlier. In case you are in the business related to iron or any other metal, you might face stumbling blocks on your way yes Rahu will be in a negative position this week. Some things you've been planning for since long will be put to execution in the latter half of the week.

Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week will bring you an abundance of blessings along with good luck and positive fortune. You will be considered to be an ideal candidate to be a part of a team by your colleagues. In the first half of the week, you will reap the profits of your earlier investment and this will surely stabilise finances. As your 6th house will face minor issues on Wednesday and Thursday, you will have to be careful before making any huge decision. This week, your romantic relationship will progress further since your companion will begin the subject of marriage.

Cancer: This week, you will put a lot of effort into yourself. You've been positively accepting criticism for a long and by the end of the week, you will bring positive changes by learning from your own mistakes. You will be surrounded by people who will surely wish you well. As far as your business and work are concerned, this week is going to be very smooth and sleek. There are very less chances of you getting into any problem on your professional front and hence, you must choose this week to take big risks.

Leo: Dear Leo, You have been missing assurances about your decisions and this was making you a little less confident but, the energies of the transition of Jupiter in your 11th house and the good position of the moon will certainly bring you positivity and belief in yourself. In the latter half of the week, few financial problems are likely to arise as keta will transit in your Zodiac making unfavorable conditions. Do not worry everything will get in order by the end of the week. This week, your love life will get good energy.

Virgo: People who have been long away from work will surely resume their work this week. There are high chances of you landing up at a debate or significant discussion on your professional fronts. Your second house is giving a signal that you are going to be given a role of leadership or role which includes a lot of decision making. People dealing in the field of business will have to make amendments to their accounting system. Your chemistry looks to be strong this week. Singles must avoid misleading their relationships at all costs.

Libra: This week will not only bring gratitude and awareness to your life but it will also give you chance to prove yourself in your professional world. New ventures are likely to get the required boost along with financial assistance. People who have been finding it difficult to get a job might settle for a little less due to the hasty behavior hence you must be careful Dear Libra natives. This week, your love life will be you know very good flow.

Scorpio: This week, you will be able to Focus on new beginnings. As far as your professional front is concerned, there are high chances that you might face minor inconveniences due to disagreements with your seniors. People in the field of law or people having civil jobs will have to work in pressurise environment this week. As far as your finances are concerned, you will be able to manage your money well this week. In the second half of the week, you will bring better amendments to your way of working.

Sagittarius: This week, you will be able to create a better understanding with everyone around you. In your professional life, you will uplift your standard and This will bring you appraisals or promotions. In the latter half of the week, you must avoid lending or borrowing money from anyone else. People working in the manufacturing industry will have a hard time managing their finances this week. On the amorous front, you'll spend valuable hours with your spouse and have significant conversations about how you can both progress professionally.

Capricorn: This week, you will seek peace and tranquility. You will be more inclined towards spirituality and this will help you get answers to the problems which has been bothering you. This week you will be burdened with lots of accountability and responsibilities. In the first half of the week, you'll be able to make out your graph of strengths and weaknesses regarding your work preferences. The second half of the week will be full of better results. On the emotional aspect, give your companion a solitude period to show them how important your connection is, and this will deepen your bond.

Aquarius: Venus this week will bring you courage and confidence. You will gain something significant this week. Your financial fronts will be very well settled this week. In case you have to been thinking of changing your job, this week will be very suitable. It's going to be a better week overall on professional fronts. Married couples will have a fabulous experience together and can explore the prospect of starting a family in the romantic aspect. You are just a few steps away from establishing a huge change in your romantic life this week. You might be worried about developing a fever or congestion, but having a good rest will help.