Rahu-Ketu Transit 18 May 2025: Insights by Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is a renowned Vedic astrologer with over three decades (Since 1988) of experience in offering accurate predictions and practical remedies. Founder of PavitraJyotish, he is widely respected for his deep spiritual insights and scientific approach to astrology. We will now speak with him about the upcoming Rahu-Ketu Transit taking place on 18th May 2025.

Q: Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant ji, what is your concluding advice for readers regarding this Rahu-Ketu transit?

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant:

This transit is more than just a planetary shift—it is a karmic reset. Rahu and Ketu affect not only outer circumstances like relationships, finances, health, and career, but also trigger deep inner transformations. Rahu pushes individuals toward external achievements, while Ketu demands introspection and spiritual maturity.

Each zodiac sign will experience this differently, but one common thread runs through all—the need for conscious choices. This 18-month period will reward patience, emotional intelligence, and spiritual discipline.

Q: How can people manage the challenges that come with this transit?

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant:

Challenges will arise, but they are pathways to higher understanding. I recommend people follow specific Vedic remedies, such as:

Chanting Rahu and Ketu mantras

Performing Navgraha or Graha Shanti pujas

Practicing meditation and maintaining spiritual discipline

Consulting a trusted astrologer for personalized guidance

These tools will help you not only manage difficult periods but transform them into opportunities.

Q: What role does astrology play during such transitions?

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant:

Astrology, when used with the right intent, becomes a mirror—revealing your karmic blueprint. It helps you prepare, not fear. With correct analysis and remedies, astrology enables individuals to align their decisions with cosmic timing, making life smoother and more fulfilling.

Zodiac-Wise Predictions by Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant for Rahu-Ketu Transit 2025

Aries (Mesh Rashi)





Q: Pt. Pant ji, how will this transit impact Aries natives?

Pt. Pant:

For Aries, Rahu’s entry into the 11th house will enhance financial gains, social connections, and wish fulfilment. It’s an ideal time for professional networking and community recognition. Chronic health issues may start resolving. However, Ketu in the 5th house might create confusion in romantic matters and cause delays in childbirth or education. Emotional detachment in love is possible—avoid taking impulsive decisions.

Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)





Q: What’s in store for Taurus during this transit?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 10th house supports career elevation, especially in tech, media, and innovation-driven fields. Recognition and new roles are likely. However, Ketu in the 4th house can disrupt domestic peace. Emotional distance from family or mother-related concerns may arise. It’s important to maintain emotional balance at home.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)





Q: What should Gemini natives be aware of?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 9th house promotes foreign travel, higher education, and spiritual insight. A good phase for expansion in digital, academic, or legal fields. Ketu in the 3rd house could make you withdrawn in communication and lead to misunderstandings with siblings or close friends. Choose meaningful connections over superficial ones.

Cancer (Karka Rashi)







Q: How intense is this transit for Cancerians?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu moves into the 8th house, bringing opportunities for inheritance, sudden financial changes, and deeper inner transformation. Exploration of occult or healing sciences is favored. Ketu in the 2nd house may affect speech clarity and create misunderstandings in family. Financial prudence is essential—avoid risky investments.

Leo (Simha Rashi)







Q: Since Ketu is in their sign, what does that mean for Leos?

Pt. Pant:

A profound period. Rahu in the 7th house influences marriage and partnerships, causing highs and lows in personal or business alliances. Meanwhile, Ketu in your own sign brings self-doubt, identity questioning, and introversion. While you may seek solitude, don’t ignore your partner’s emotional needs.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

Q: What’s the advice for Virgo natives?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 6th house is beneficial—it gives victory over enemies, debts, and health issues. Excellent time for health routines, legal wins, and job competition. But Ketu in the 1st house may make you emotionally cold or disconnected. Stay grounded and don’t lose touch with loved ones.

Libra (Tula Rashi)

Q: Any creative boosts for Libra during this phase?

Pt. Pant:

Yes. Rahu in the 5th house enhances creativity, romance, and intellectual output. Those in the arts or academics may shine. Ketu in the 11th house might lead to emotional dissatisfaction in social circles or detachment from long-term goals. Focus on emotional clarity in relationships.

Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi)







Q: How will Scorpio natives experience this transit?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 4th house could prompt real estate changes, relocation, or mental unease. Ketu in the 10th house may cloud career goals or reduce satisfaction at work. Elderly Scorpios must monitor their health. Personal life could see major transformation—be flexible in professional decisions.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)







Q: Will Sagittarius natives experience spiritual shifts?

Pt. Pant:

Absolutely. Rahu in the 3rd house empowers communication, digital content creation, and travel. Good time to voice ideas. But Ketu in the 9th house may test faith, bring disconnect with teachers or gurus, and challenge belief systems. Stay open-minded and avoid ideological rigidity.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

Q: What financial trends are expected for Capricorn?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 2nd house improves income, especially from innovative ventures. But Ketu in the 8th house can bring fears, hidden stress, or even mild health issues. Issues around inheritance, taxation, or family money may arise. Be mindful in financial discussions and health management.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

Q: Since Rahu enters Aquarius, what should natives expect?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in your own sign brings ambition, visibility, and strong self-projection. A powerful time for branding, leadership, and entrepreneurship. However, Ketu in the 7th house might cause emotional disconnect in partnerships. Ego clashes may rise. Practice empathy and keep communication transparent.

Pisces (Meen Rashi)

Q: Is this transit more spiritual or material for Pisces?

Pt. Pant:

Rahu in the 12th house supports spiritual pursuits, foreign ties, and inner healing. It’s a good time for meditation, retreat, or abroad relocation. Ketu in the 6th house helps resolve debts or disputes, but may bring strange health issues—especially skin or nervous system related. Prioritize physical and mental health.

As Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant emphasizes, Rahu-Ketu Transit 2025 is a turning point for many. By staying aware, applying remedies, and seeking guidance, one can move through this period not with fear but with faith, strength, and clarity.

To get your personalized Rahu-Ketu Transit Report, visit https://www.pavitrajyotish.com/ and book a consultation directly with Astrologer Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant.