Sri Shobhakruth Nama Samvatsara Ugadi Special

Mesham (Aries): These ones are lucky. Shobhakrithu is blessing them with positive results generally. The planetary movement of 'Guru, Rahu, Ketu, Shani, Ravi and Chandra' is lending strength to the kundali itself. Those planning to part ways with the joint family or fly out to alien shores, this year approves it. Students of this sign are to benefit a lot. If you are to have some long term goals as achievements in life, well, this is the time you see their fulfillment. Some financial issues will be faced due to delays in receipts from the government departments for the works done. For some employees, transfers are on cards. There is a chance that you come across an opportunity to enhance your prestige in the society and your stature grows because of it. You will be lending help to your friends in need and also become hesitant to approach your close circuit and friends sometimes over some issues. Just remember that you don't lose money but you don't get your dues in full. You will take special care of your eldest son. Some dillydallying is indicated even in important issues and could lead to criticism from spouse. Remember not to be a guarantor to anyone over any deal. Love marriages are not suitable and you will find goings on the family front a bit tiresome and troublesome. However, it is indicated that you will certainly overcome the same with the help of your well wishers and due to contacts with some politicians. Avoid arguments with women at all costs, more so within the families. It is not that success completely eludes you in your job attempts. It is only delayed but in the end, dame luck will smile on you. Be patient at all times. Don't get swayed by emotions. Stay cool guys and gain. Go for 'Rudrapasupatha Homam' and wear a 'Mahapasupatha kankanam' on your hand to ward off the evil effects.





For Women: Well, be blessed like men. Yet, you better be cautioned about an imminent danger. Irony is that you don't like to even discuss about it. But, you can not avoid it. Suppose you are walking down peacefully in your path. At any time of the year, there will be a friend of yours who would like to drag and divert your attention and wean you onto another path. You feel neglected. This may not be true in fact and your family really loves you. For those into arts, literature and music etc. this is a real good year. Don't ever get into finance or chits business because the existing medium businesses are not doing well. Take care of your backpain and knee pain.





Vrishabham (Taurus): How come you have suddenly become the favourite of Shobhakrithu? Well, ask the planets. You get to reap the maximum benefits this year. While the planets place you nearer to success than the previous years, your endeavours, your chivalry and your tendency to sweat it out come what may...together are blessing you this new year. If you are planning higher studies, this is the time. Go ahead. Also time to raise some loans for the family. You will get into a good university for making your future better. Your competitive nature will also lead to a promotion in job. You are all set to reap the rewards whatever field you are in after struggling through life relentlessly. In fact, the struggles and your dealings have already taught you so much that you are bound to use the experience to overcome sensitive as well as challenging moments in life. Go for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa if you are a student. Adventure sports are indicated for you but be cautious of your in-laws meddling in life if you are a man. It is good to note that you are a family man given to values and honouring traditions and culture. Avoid picnics, swimming and bike riding as it might lead to an unpleasant experience. Your persistence pays you well and your relatives will be surprised at the positivity your tend to spread all around you. This year does well for businessmen dealing with electronic goods, stationery items, beauty parlors, handcraft, spice dealers and wholesalers and for those with shops in exhibitions. Better if your avoid arguments over contentious issues like inter-faith marriages or inter-caste marriages etc. Health wise usual ailments and common ones nag you a bit.





For women: A good year. Could fetch a good job. If you are into business go ahead and enter into leases, renewals etc as these will favour you. Some insensitive officials might trouble you a bit. Inheritance issues might bother you a bit. Always remember that those who are unfavourably disposed towards you, are just around you. Keen an eye on such characters. One piece of good news is that your children will fall in line and listen to your counselling and change. Husband too of course. If you are planning a foreign trip, do so in the second half of the year. Hiccups in life are quite common. Ignore them. Be positive and be happy. Remember this year is going to be really kind to you. In a way it is your true well wisher!





Mithunam: (Gemini): You keep multiplying your contacts and your social circuits all with an eye on basking in your 'prestige' accumulation. Those in key positions help you at the right time to benefit you. Auspicious occasions are aplenty and your celebration mode continues with foreign trips too. Learning new skills is on cards. If you are into politics, be careful as things may not be rosy at all. Your rivals can plan better in overtaking you in your progress. Your 'own' people might not sail with you. Mediation in such situations is not agreeable to them. Competitive exams would yield good results to students and job aspirants. You will have family cooperation in handling financial problems to overcome them. Agreements, contracts, advertisements lead to fruits. But, no speculation please. Don't do that. If you are having a business in the name of your spouse, that is the best thing to happen to you as you tend to profit a lot through it. Some lessons learnt will lead to shunning dicey characters. Take good care of the ENT problems.





For Women: Overall, a good year. Don't opt for unilateral decision. Always share your problems and seek a collective opinion of the near and dear ones on contentious issues. At times you may be forced to keep aside your views. However, you will respond befittingly to taunting and humiliation attempts by your enemies. Sometimes, it could be that you may not notice or identify your well wishers and ill treat them. Arthritis problem could dampen your spirits. Take care of your valuables and don't spoil your children. Those into medicine studies show good progress and your businesses would flourish. Your maternal family helps you always. In any field of Art, you will flourish and reach new heights.





Karkatakam (Cancer): You are blessed this year due to favourable movement of your stars and planets. Progress in professional and job fronts indicated. You will repay all of your loans too perhaps to become financially sound. Organizations run by you earn a good name and reputation. Your grit and determination would lead you to new heights. You will set new bench marks in your fields. A sour note is that your differences with your relatives will not go away and the distance or gap between your would only continue. If you are interested you may start expanding your businesses further even in foreign countries as the indication is that you would gain but not lose anything. Your patient analysis of your problems would only help you identify the loopholes and seek course correction. If you are into software, you may see face some hiccups and begin preparations for Civils attempts. Some might resort to your character assassination and mudslinging activity. Be bold and not angry or under duress faced with this. Don't neglect elder's health at all and follow doctor's advise. May encounter arthritis and soft tissue problems. Friendship with intellectuals and renowned people would be a quality addition to your life.

For Women: Mixed results are indicated. You will secure merit positions in all examinations. Mark this: You are in for a great surprise. You will be selected for a prestigious job which even you might have not anticipated or expected. Good luck. The beauty of your character in not interfering with other's lives and your no-nonsense attitude comes handy on all occasions. Don't change this nature of yours. Children's education could lead financial implications and loans are your options but chose wisely here. Always monitor your child's progress as there is a chance of the children deviating from the studious path. Nothing much to worry. Just keep and eye as always on their progress.





Simham (Leo): You are always confident and positive and lucky too. Is not it so? Well, as stated you are really blessed ones. The Leos, if into politics, flourish and read the mind of their leadership right. It is also good time for students interested in higher studies. Health wise, there should be no issues and business will be good. Don't be too harsh on your eldest child. Problems will go away if you handle them with patience and giving space to children's opinions. Hard days will go away sooner and without much effort, you can earn a lot. But, don't be lenient towards the inefficient people and entertain them. It will cause unnecessary headache to you. Women play a crucial role in your life and they also bestow you with prosperity. Your attitude towards your friends and your accommodative nature would be mutually beneficial.





For Women: This is one of your best years. Your children show a steady progress and achieve good results. Those with computer science background get good jobs despite the recession period being faced by the world. Even in other fields success is indicated. Those venturing into politics might land with a good position with the blessings of your well wishers. Be careful about higher officials as they tend to get jealous with your achievements and progress. Your honesty and integrity might not be to the liking of some.

Kanya (Virgo): Last year you were single in the jungle. Is not it so? And it did not help you much. No problem, you have made amends to it and this year reap the benefits. You will rise to good positions and if you are a student and aspiring for a medicine seat, you could achieve it now. Go ahead and make an all out attempt this year. Mathematics, sciences etc are your subjects? Well, it is also a path to success now. Politics? Well, not much for you to enjoy. Keep away from all finance schemes. They will only bring misery to you. Those into real estate may see stability this year,. Look, if you want to help your siblings even after getting married, do so discreetly. Don't make a mess of your affection. Differences with your spouse will be disappointing and depressive. But, you will handle your children well and they benefit following your advise. Friendship is not a business and selfish motives and approaches by others do trouble you a bit. You will overcome the same anyway.





For Women: A good year. You will invest the money sent to you by your children in right places to their appreciation too. You will have the satisfaction of pleasing them. Others might fail doing the same as you, yet, you shall not. Losing elders in the family will be painful. Their memories haunt you to some extent. There are indications of you getting cheated by someone you trust a lot. Avoid falling into the trap. Indications are that you become a mother to the joy of the family. If you are in love, be very sensible and not rush into any announcements before the elders. That could lead to long term implications. Chartered accountants, engineers, software engineers and those running educational institutions will flourish in their fields.





Thula (Libra): Mixed results for you this year. You make some important decisions leading to good results on the financial front. Your secrecy helps you and continue playing your cards close to the chest. Higher studies and foreign trips are indicated. Technical education is your strength and you enter the portals of a prestigious educational institutions on a donation basis. Promotion indicated in your job. Cultural and sports fields fetch name and fame. Dirty politics resorted to by your close circuit might lead to a serious disappointment. Indications are that you will have some serious differences with a woman which is not good. Resolve it for mutual benefit. Those in good positions help you this year and so don't hesitate to seek their help. Beware of the harassment of your close relatives seeking your financial support every time. Time to ignore them. You will take good care of your elders and others in the family. Keep away from betting business. How long do you want to be foolish? Contracts, sub-contracts and leases are there for asking. Enjoy the success. But remember that your near and dear ones might get entangled in litigation and may require your intervention and help.





For Women: A remarkable year this on for you. Your jobs and professions and business indicate a flourish. You are a team player and it helps you a lot. You tend to treat those who criticize you with ill-will and sneer at them. Some try to exploit you praising you always. Beware of such characters. If you plan to get married this year, its a great thing. You will be liked by anyone. Tourism is on cards and you will not only learn driving and swimming but also might go in for martial arts if you are younger. You will be secretly nurturing a goal to become an IPS officer. Your perseverance and patience would lead to good results.

Vrischika (Scorpio): A decent year by the usual standards with an easy sail indicated even through troubled times. All this could be attributed to your clean conscience, devotion to God, respect to elders and moral attitude towards your duty. Obviously, these are the characteristics that won't lead to any troubles. Right? Eh? There is this person in your family who requires guidance and you take it up. You are going to be successful in your efforts. Just keep in mind that all those praising you are not your good friends. Education, job and business should see no problem but don't rush into agreements. You will be rejecting a match from your close relatives. You will be able to differentiate between your real well wishers among the family and relatives. Also don't treat everyone as your friends as that could lead to unforeseen problems. You will please all in the family with your obliging nature to your wife and children but you are somehow opposed to love marriages. Arthritis seems to be common to all this year and some more problems with allergies and gastric issues. Be careful with your bank cards, passport etc.

You may be travelling a lot this year due to various reasons. All kinds of business will be good. Some employed may face a transfer but responsibility only grows more with the management relying upon you more. The long term legal battle to get rid of woman in your life will yield positive results. A big headache gone!. For Women: Go for 'Kubera Yantra Puja'. It is bound to help you overcome financial problems if any. Aspiring for the green card. Well, it could materialize this year. Don't be insistent in minor issues and don't always try to impose your will on the others in the home front. Learn to live peacefully.





Dhanusu (Sagittarius): Don't keep counting on luck alone. You may not achieve much. You have set goals for you and are aiming high. One way to achieve the targets is to sweat it out. Go for meticulous planning. Remember, there is nothing to beat the planning. Your long felt desire may be fulfilled with a good news from some corner. As said earlier hard work will make you attain all your targets this year. Professional like doctors and lawyers rise in stature and earn more. On the family front, some issues could be disturbing. Efforts for new job would be successful and could land your with a good job with a famous company. You may be forced to do certain things against your wishes. Have you lent money to someone or expecting some from legal settlement? Check whether all papers are in place. Otherwise, may end up with empty hands.





For Women: May end up with foreign trips this year. Very much indicated. You may be hurt by your life partner over some issues but your adjusting nature would curtail the trouble. You are quite independent and make your own decisions, no doubt, but keep in mind trouble with relatives over the same. You will help someone get remarried after a failed first one. Interested in overhauling your wardrobe? Go ahead. What are you waiting for. Add a dash of jewellery too. Wink.





Makara (Capricorn): So there you are with a mixed bag. Good and bad mix well this yea and light and shadow play its going to be throughout. Year of weddings and celebrations and housewarming functions. You will gain an upper hand on almost everything you deal with and fulfill your responsibilities to some extent. Children will bring your good news and your foreign visit plans could materialize. Differences with near and dear women will disappear in the second half. Like self-driving? Well, go slow on it. Avoid doing so. You will tide over crisis in the first half. It seems your love for a girl-child leads to differences with your family members. Despite all this hard work is indicated as you like to struggle a lot to achieve your goals. You will strengthen your bond within your caucuses. Some of the long pending issues get a momentum because of your intervention. Don't repeat the mistakes and face problems. Backpain could be troublesome. You past savings may not be that helpful. You will fall into litigation due to the mistakes committed by your close circles.





For Women: Mixed results for you too like your counterparts this year. However, your will power and inner core strength surprise every one. Small issues lead to big differences with your near and dear ones despite all the help rendered by you. Green card could be on your way if settled in the US or regularization of citizenship in foreign countries. You will be able to repay all your existing loans and secure new ones. Progress in job is indicated. An entry of a stranger into your life could upset the balance a bit. For professionals and specialists it is going to be a good year.





Kumbham (Aquarius): Some ups and downs are indicated in your profession this year of mixed results. You will however take some key decision in your life that would tilt the balance in your favour. You will be able to exploit the differences among your opponents to your benefit. Businesses will be good due to the right decision you take. Always remember to respect others' opinions. Don't just turn a deaf year to them. When you plan to buy jewellery or properties as there is chance of being cheated.





Backstabbers are always lurking behind you and so keep an eye. You will benefit from your creativity. Get checked for health issues and take good care to avoid problems. Just ignore the campaign that you are responsible for some bad tidings in someone else's life. Distance imaginary fears and keep away from illusions. You can achieve almost the impossible due to hard work and conviction in your abilities.





IT and related fields welcome you with success. Land sale and purchase of new property is indicated. You may have to use your influence and contacts even for small achievements. Small entrepreneurial efforts with friends will succeed. For Women: It is a good year for you and you will be happy that you are on the right path to success. There will be plenty of love and affection for you within the family but some outsiders interference leads to some unpleasantness. Difference with your spouse deepens to the extent that some of you might even plan to live separately. Your high incomes this year could attract newer acquaintances who come to you only for their gain. For those pursuing professional courses this is a good year and those into jobs could gain management's appreciation with your dedication to the job.





Meena (Pisces): A mixed year that brings a little of this and a little of that but you will stand by the needy and help them tide over crisis in their life to your satisfaction. Still, your businesses grow further and bring you more riches only with your special efforts. A hour or two extra work is indicated every day for this. Professionally a good year otherwise and long term plans of marriage, foreign travel etc would materialize this year. Don't get into lotteries and bettings as you are bound to only loose money. Also indicated are differences with your parents over property matters. Children would well at studies and become meritorius. Your buying and selling skills are really good this year that would lead to good profits. Beware of partners in business who will cheat you. You will settle your scores with your rivals and teach them a lesson this year having waited patiently for a long time. Getting into union politics? Progress is indicated here so go ahead. You will spend more quality time with your family members cutting out on your time with your friends and close circles.





For Women: Good tidings are indicated to some extent for women this year. You may be recognized with awards that enhance your stature and prestige in the society. Check the property documents inherited from elders first. There could be some flaws in it due to which you and your spouse may loose property. Businesses in your name will flourish. Migration is indicated. Those seeking a remarriage after the failed first one could get a good match. You will accumulate good jewellery. Go for nature cure for minor ailments and get good results this year.