Today’s Horoscope Predictions: What Your Daily Horoscope Says for March 3, 2025

ARIES

(MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Happiness and prosperity will increase.

There will be an increase in household items today, due to which the family members will be happy. If you are thinking of transacting money with someone from your in-laws' side today, then you may get support. Today your family expenses may increase. You will get some better opportunities in the job today and you will also get support from opposite sex colleagues today.

Today luck will be 91% in your favor.

Tip: Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky Color: Cream, Lucky Number: 3









TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Control your speech

Today benefits you but it is important for you to avoid risk and carelessness in matters of investment. If you meet an old friend of yours, then you will have to control your speech, otherwise he may get angry with you. In love life, you will have to help your lover. You also have the possibility of getting vehicle pleasure today.

Today luck will be 83% in your favor.

Tip: Take blessings from teachers and senior people.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 6





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

You will get benefits and gifts today.

To get success in the exam, students have to concentrate on their studies, because today there can be mental distraction. You will be happy with the completion of some work. You will spend entertaining time with family members with restraint, and you will also get full support from family members. In the job, you will have to take care of the activities of colleagues today.

Today luck will be 85% in your favor., Tip: Offer Laddu to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow, Lucky Number: 2





CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Cancer, you can get good news today!

It’s a stupendous day. The position and prestige of employed people will increase. You will get to hear some good news from the officers. You will be positive today and you will be able to focus on your work. Today you can also get some good news from the child's side. If there was any problem going on in the family for a long time, then it can be resolved. You will be interested in artistic subjects.

Today luck will be 72% in your favor.

Tip: Recite Shiv Chalisa.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 7





LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Leo, you will get benefits in partnership work.

Today will be a positive day for Leo people. You will be full of energy and come forward to help others and for this you may have to spend both money and time. You will get benefits in partnership work and business today. You will plan to go on a trip to a religious place. You will get benefits in business, you can also spend money on some new plan. You will also enjoy your favorite food today.

Today luck will be 75% in your favor.

Tip: You should worship Mother Saraswati today.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 8





VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo, be aware of health!

You have to be aware of health today and also control your eating habits. If you already have any health related problem, then you should take care of your medicine and abstinence. Today some auspicious and auspicious event can be organized in your family. You may also have to face some unnecessary expenses. If you were having any dispute related to land or property, then that too can be resolved with the intervention of an experienced person.

Today luck will be 82% in your favor.

Tip: Donate rice or sugar.

Lucky Color: Blue, Lucky Number: 1





LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Libra, you will get appreciation at the workplace!

Today will be a busy day for Libra. You will get appreciation in the workplace. You will also get support from your close ones today. You are seen getting full support from the government. You will get success in government sector work. You will have to maintain a balance between your income and expenditure. If mother's health is not well, then there is a possibility of her problems increasing, so take care of her.

Today luck will be 81% in your favor.

Tip: Recite ‘Damodarashtakam’.

Lucky Color: Orange, Lucky Number: 1





SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

It will be stressful for you today.

Today you should take breaks from time to time while working. To relieve stress, you can go for a walk or listen to your favorite music. Keep your diet healthy. You will be productive career-wise.

Today luck will be 75% in your favor.

Tip: Donate and feed to the needy.

Lucky Color: Yellow, Lucky Number: 2





SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Embrace family support.

Before making any decision for your family members today, you should consider all the aspects and also take advice from the elders of the house. You will get full support and company from your spouse. With the help of your spouse, any important work of yours can be completed. Today will be favorable for Sagittarius in terms of education. Your love life will also be pleasant today. You will be able to get success in banking and account related work.

Today luck will be 88% in your favor.

Tip: Worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky Color: Pink, Lucky Number: 1









CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Stay a step ahead with Brotherhood today.

Today is a successful day for Capricorn. You will succeed in the education competition. People doing business may have to face some confusion and problems in their work today. It is the right time for those who want to start a new business. You can discuss any family topic with your brothers in the evening. You will also be happy to get success in any of your planned work today.

Today luck will be 86% in your favor.

Tip: Donate rice and sugar to the needy.

Lucky Color: Saffron, Lucky Number: 3





AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Do not take any decision by listening to others.

It is a cheerful fay. With the help of a family member, any of your confusion can be solved. You will also get support and benefits from relatives from the in-laws' side. You should not make any deal with your business by coming under the influence of someone else. If you are trying to get a loan from the bank, then you will succeed today. Your influence and respect will increase in the social field.

Today luck will be 85% in your favor.

Tip: Recite Shiv Chalisa and chant Shiva Mantra.

Lucky Color: Blue, Lucky Number: 1









PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

You expect a boost in business and professional life.

You will get success in the job business today. You will spend the evening time happily with your family. You will also spend happy moments with the younger child of the family. There may be a difference of opinion with your spouse on some matter, but this will not increase tension in your relationship, in fact love will strengthen. Today is a profitable day for business. You can start some plans to expand your business. You will be able to get support from your father and elder brother.

Today luck will be 87% in your favor.

Tip: Milk should be offered to the Tulsi plant.

Lucky Color: Sky Blue, Lucky Number: 9