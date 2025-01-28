Live
10 EVs gutted in fire at showroom
Afire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar here on Monday afternoon and 10 vehicles were gutted and 20 were partially damaged, fire officials said.
However, since the fire was controlled, it did not spread to the two upper floors of the showroom which comprises the office space. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that there were five people inside the showroom when the fire broke out and during the evacuation process, one of them complained of injury due to an electric wire. The said person has been shifted to a hospital here, a senior fire officer said. The fire was controlled and the exact reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.
However, since the fire was controlled, it did not spread to the two upper floors of the showroom which comprises the office space. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that there were five people inside the showroom when the fire broke out and during the evacuation process, one of them complained of injury due to an electric wire. The said person has been shifted to a hospital here, a senior fire officer said. The fire was controlled and the exact reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.