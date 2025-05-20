10-km traffic jam in Bengaluru as 100 mm rains create chaos

Bengaluru: Heavy overnight rains severely affected parts of the city on Monday, leading to water-logged roads, inundated residential areas and traffic pile-up, as the city braces for more spells in the coming days. Bengaluru received 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to an IMD bulletin.

The social media was flooded with videos of waterlogged roads from various parts of the IT capital, highlighting how the city collapses when there is rain.

According to Home Minister G Parameshwara, for the last three days, Bengaluru has witnessed heavy rains.

"During pre-monsoon, we usually see flooding and inundation. BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has been on the job of clearing waterlogging and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job," he said.

A picture captured by Bengaluru Corporate Club's official 'X' handle shows a chock-a-block Silk Board -- one of the infamous bottlenecks that slow down traffic in the city -- at 7.20 am, the supposedly non-peak hour, on Monday. Sources said that the traffic jam at Silk Board stretched for nearly 10 km.

This pre-monsoon season, according to hobby weather watchers of the city, Bengaluru has been witnessing 15 to 20 cm of rainfall for the last couple of days.

Most of them have advocated for work from home, as city roads make commuting almost impossible as well as dangerous, especially with the flooding of underpasses at several places.

One of the worst rain-affected areas in Bengaluru so far was Sai Layout in Horamavu, which falls in the Mahadevapura zone. Earlier, pre-monsoon rain submerged the layout with 4-5ft of water, leaving streets flooded to knee level.

According to some news reports, the residents have blamed clogged drains and claimed that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, they were not cleaned. Water entered homes in NC Colony on Tannery Road as well. Although no injuries have been reported, a tree that was uprooted in the heavy rains in Jayanagar fell on a parked car and a jeep, damaging them. East End Road towards Mount Carmel School Road was also temporarily closed as a tree fell on the stretch.