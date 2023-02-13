100 e-Buggies for transport of delegates, visitors at Aero India

Bengaluru: Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd. (MMM), a Bangalore-based company, will station 100 Electric Buggies (e-Buggies) at the 13th edition of Aero India scheduled to be held between February 13 and 17 2023 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bangalore. Two models of the buggy will be in operation – the 6 seater and the 11 seater.

The Aero India exhibition and display is spread over 59 lakh sq m. and the 100 e-buggies, supported by 110 operators and 20 staff, will ensure that the buggies are available to the delegates at the right time and place. This will help them reach meetings and other engagements with ease. With 730 exhibitors and 5.5 lakh people envisaged to participate this year, the five-day event will require high-energy and movement on the part of delegates and exhibitors.

MMM has operated buggies at both Aero India and the Def Expo with a fleet of between 75 and 150 buggies at every event since the last 12 years. MMM also supports the movement of people at various major exhibitions/ events of National importance and at large exhibition centres.The Maini Group is proud to support this prestigious National event.