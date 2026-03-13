1,000 kidney transplants by city hospital

Bengaluru: Marking a remarkable milestone in advanced renal care, Gleneagles BGS Hospital (A Fortis Healthcare Network), Bengaluru, has successfully completed 1000 kidney transplants, reaffirming its commitment to delivering advanced transplant care and saving lives through organ donation.

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, the hospital commemorated this significant achievement by organizing the “Renal Warrior League,” a unique sports event that brought together over 150 kidney donors and transplant recipients.