13-Year-Old Boy In Karnataka Fabricated Story To Get Attention

A 13-year-old kid who had claimed on Monday that he had been attacked by two men of a different religion as the boy was leaving a madrasa in Surathkal admitted to the police admitted on Thursday that he had created the incident since he was not receiving attention at home or school.



N Shashi Kumar, the police commissioner for Mangaluru said that the youngster tore his shirt on his own, using a pen.

He was called over for further interrogation on Thursday when he admitted the truth after the police were unable to piece together the events based on his first testimony, the CCTV footage, and other circumstantial evidence. He claimed that because the youngster hails from a low-income home and struggles in school, he has low self-esteem.

Furthermore, the statements of the 13 year old boy would be recorded by police officials before the Child Welfare Committee and doctors. The police then called his parents and local officials to talk about the situation. Tension had been raised in Surathkal and the neighbourhood because of the problem.