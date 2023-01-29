14-year-old Ethiopian boy undergoes complex kidney transplantation surgery

Bengaluru: A 14-year-old boy from Ethiopia with stunted growth and bony deformities was given a new lease of life by his father as a kidney donor at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore. The child was diagnosed with a condition called posterior urethral valves which causes blockage to the flow of urine. He underwent two surgeries for the same condition at the age of 2 and 6 years. However, the child continued to have recurrent infections with a progressive decline in renal functions. Since the last 2 years, he has not been able to walk around or do his activities due to bony deformities and muscle weakness. Kidney transplantation was the best option for him. The child's father came forward as a voluntary donor to save his son's life.

Kidney transplantation was done using the standard induction immunosuppression protocol. The surgery lasted close to six hours. There were no complications during or after the surgery. Child was closely monitored and discharged after one week with normal renal functions. Child is currently two months post-transplant and is doing well. Fortunately, now he is undergoing physiotherapy and is able to stand on his own. The child will be regularly monitored for urinary tract infections with periodic urine cultures. This high-risk transplant was performed by a team of doctors which included Dr. Vidyashankar P, Lead Consultant - Nephrology, Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant - Urology and Uro Oncology, Dr. Shashank Shetty, Consultant - Nephrology, Dr. Akila V, Consultant - Nephrology, Dr. Rajanna M, Resident - Nephrology.

Commenting on this complex kidney transplantation, Lead Consultant - Nephrology, Aster CMI Hospital, Dr. Vidyashankar P said, "Chronic kidney disease in children has adverse long-term consequences. Congenital anomalies in the kidney and urinary tract are the most common cause of CKD in children. Children with end stage renal disease face various challenges during dialysis in the form of compliance, blood pressure fluctuations and access issues. Dialysis interferes with a child's growth and development and shortens the life span. Pediatric renal transplantation is a lifesaving procedure in these cases."

Talking about the surgery, Lead Consultant - Urology and Uro Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital, Dr. Govardhan Reddy said "Children with CKD usually present late, with bony deformities and stunted growth. 2 to 3 percent of these children progress to end-stage renal disease. The procedure was surgically challenging in view of the small vessels and limitation of space in the recipient. Kidney transplantation opens way for a near-normal childhood in this group of children."