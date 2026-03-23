20 women, trans persons receive free e-autos

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that the government will extend support to women and transgender individuals in availing subsidised electric autos, aiming to promote financial independence and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at a program conducted in the city on Sunday in collaboration with B.PAC and CGI, the Minister distributed free electric autos to 20 women and transgender individuals who had successfully completed driving training.

He appreciated the joint initiative by B.PAC and CGI for not only providing free driving training but also supporting beneficiaries financially by distributing electric autos. “Such initiatives empower women to stand on their own feet and build confidence to lead independent lives,” he said.

The Minister further stated that the government will provide subsidies for the purchase of electric autos for women and ensure priority is given to them in obtaining driving licenses. He also announced that 10 additional electric autos will be distributed free of cost to members of the community through his own foundation.

Highlighting the growing participation of women across sectors, he noted that while women’s literacy and employment rates have improved significantly, their presence in the auto-driving sector remains limited. However, the increasing interest among women in this field is encouraging, he added. He also pointed out that women’s participation in politics continues to be relatively low.

B PAC CEO Revathi Ashok said that the organisation has been actively working towards creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for women by offering free auto-driving training. She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between corporates and the government to scale such initiatives.

She added that over 400 women have already been trained, with a target of reaching around 1,000 women by the end of this year.

Senior Vice President of CGI, Sudhir Sharma, expressed pride in supporting motivated women and transgender individuals in Bengaluru by helping them build sustainable careers through such training programs.

The event was also attended by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CGI Senior Vice President Jennifer Mecheripaddi, and other dignitaries.