21-yr-old arrested with 55 grams of MDMA

Mangaluru: Konaje police arrested a 21-year-old man during a special anti-drug operation in Ullal taluk after recovering a significant quantity of MDMA and related items.

The raid took place on February 7 in the Naryagudda hill area of Navagrama site, Balepuni village. Officers from Konaje Police Station, supported by the Mangaluru South Sub-Division Anti-Drug Team, acted on credible intelligence about suspected narcotics activity in the locality. The accused has been identified as Jordan, son of Jeevan, originally from Huligere in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. At the time of the seizure, he was residing in a rented accommodation in Balepuni village.

During the search, authorities recovered around 55 grams of MDMA, one mobile phone, a digital weighing scale, and additional materials believed to be connected with drug distribution. Jordan was immediately taken into custody for interrogation.

A case has been filed against him at Konaje Police Station under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, specifically Sections 8(c) and 22(a), (b), and (c). The investigation is continuing to trace the origin of the seized drugs and to determine whether the accused was part of a larger trafficking network.

Police officials reaffirmed their resolve to stamp out illegal drug trade in the area and encouraged residents to report any suspicious narcotics-related activity without delay.