2200-page chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case: RCB, KSCA, DNA held responsible for 11 deaths

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has completed its probe into the tragic stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and is preparing to file a chargesheet running over 2,200 pages. The investigation has concluded that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), along with KSCA and DNA Networks, bears direct responsibility for the incident.

According to sources, the chargesheet—being readied following a green signal from the High Court—includes hundreds of eyewitness statements, CCTV footage, accounts from injured victims, and testimonies from police personnel on duty that day. Evidence gathered during the probe reportedly points to multiple lapses by the three organisations.

The CID has noted that the event was conducted without a proper crowd-management plan, no comprehensive security blueprint from DNA Networks, and poor coordination with police authorities. The inquiry found that decisions taken in pre-event meetings were not communicated to the police, further aggravating the situation.

A major trigger, investigators say, was the confusion created by RCB around ticketing, which led to an abnormally large crowd gathering outside the stadium. The private security arrangements deployed also failed to manage the swelling crowd.

As part of its investigation, the CID examined CCTV footage from all gates, recorded statements of gate security personnel, police officials on duty, injured fans, and those who helped transport victims to hospitals. These accounts form a substantial portion of the chargesheet. The stampede occurred when the RCB team, fresh from winning the 18th edition of the IPL, arrived in Bengaluru for a victory celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered outside the venue to witness the event, leading to uncontrolled crowd pressure and a fatal stampede. Eleven RCB supporters lost their lives, while several others were injured.