2.31 lakh children in K'taka suffer from malnourishment

Bengaluru: A total of 2,31,932 children are suffering from malnutrition in the state, which has caused concern. Even though the number of Covid cases has decreased, children under 5 years of age are suffering from malnutrition, which has created panic among the parents.

As a result various diseases are getting worse in children. While 8,711 children are severely malnourished in the state, 2,23,221 children are suffering from moderate malnutrition. The Department of Women and Child Development has confirmed the fact that parts of North Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagara, Belgaum district are in the top 4 ranks in terms of malnutrition.

In a recent survey, it was discovered that lack of health related awareness among the people of the rural part of the state, lack of attention towards consuming nutritious food, lack of proper care of mother and child during childbirth, poverty, illiteracy and lack of nutritious food items in Anganwadis are the main reasons for child malnutrition.

Although there are several schemes of the government, eradication of child malnutrition has become a challenge. Taking this seriously, the government has taken many new measures. 300 days nutritional food supply to children aged 6 months to 6 years enrolled in Anganwadi, health check-up every 3 months, eggs 2 days a week, 150 ml milk distribution, nutritional food worth Rs 12 per day to severely malnourished children and Rs 8 to moderately malnourished children. Children below 6 years of age and pregnant women are being given scheduled injections, health and nutrition camp to create awareness among the parents.

Although there is an opportunity for treatment at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Center (NRC) for severely malnourished children, it is a big headache for the department that the parents do not turn to it.

When there is a lack of nutrition in children, the risk of suffering from many diseases is also high. Children under the age of 5 are likely to die due to severe malnutrition. Anemia, fatigue, fatigue, lack of interest, frequent health problems, 47 percent of underweight children will have mental and physical development retardation. Lack of nutrients during pregnancy will also be fatal for the baby.

Actions have been taken for coordinated implementation of schemes implemented to eliminate malnutrition among children. Such children are being looked after and provided with nutritious food, said Dr KN Anuradha, Director, State Women and Child Development Department.