Live
- Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS
- Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam
- Your coronary calcium scores too can predict risk for heart disease
- Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
- Emergency declared over possible eruption of Iceland volcano
- Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Details
- K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
- KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad
- Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident
- Children's Day Wishes 2023: Top Greetings, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages for Sharing on November 14
Just In
26 suffer eye injuries during Diwali celebrations in Bengaluru
At least 26 people, including children, were injured and hospitalised in Bengaluru after sustaining injuries in the eyes while bursting firecrackers.
At least 26 people, including children, were injured and hospitalised in Bengaluru after sustaining injuries in the eyes while bursting firecrackers.
Since Sunday night, 22 people were admitted to the Narayana Nethralaya and four were being treated at the Minto hospital.
Among them 12 have suffered critical injuries in the eyes.
The sources in the health department said that arrangements have been made at the government run Victoria Hospital and Minto Hospitals for round the clock facility during the festive season and doctors have been deputed to attend patients who suffer injuries in the eye.
At the Minto hospital, a separate ward with the capacity of 15 beds was set up for treatment of children. Ten beds each have been reserved for women and youth.
The Victoria hospital has also set up a separate ward to treat burn injuries sustained while bursting crackers other than eyes. The doctors have advised people to be cautious while celebrating Diwali and bursting crackers.