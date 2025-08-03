2,873 candidates hired, 3,734 shortlisted at Pragati 2025 job fair

Moodbidri: The15th edition of Alva’s Pragati, a major employment fair hosted at the Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri, concluded with 2,873 candidates receiving immediate job offers and 3,734 others being shortlisted for subsequent rounds.A total of 288 companies participated in the two-day event, with 260 of them selecting candidates for further recruitment processes. The fair attracted 14,245 job seekers from across India.

Among the notable recruiters, Dubai-based Fortune Group offered jobs to five candidates with annual salaries ranging between Rs5–8 lakh and shortlisted 25 others. Narayana Health selected 43 candidates and shortlisted 28 for final interviews, while Zee Entertainment shortlisted 11 candidates for its concluding round.

Saudi Arabia-based Expertise Group hired 37 candidates, offering transportation and accommodation benefits. Mumbai-based Allcargo Logistics recruited nine candidates for positions with annual pay ranging from Rs3–5 lakh. Tejaswini Groups hired 11 candidates with an annual package of Rs6 lakh.Infosys BPM selected 79 candidates. CodeYoung hired 20 candidates, offering annual compensation between Rs4.36 and Rs8.36 lakh. K12 Techno Services extended direct offers to 42 candidates with salaries up to Rs6 lakh per annum.

Alva’s Pragati has emerged as one of the largest private-sector employment initiatives in the region, facilitating direct engagement between job aspirants and employers from diverse sectors.