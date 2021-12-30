2nd Shift BE Programmes Are No Longer Available For Three Years In Karnataka

From the 2021-22 academic year onwards, three-year engineering programmes offered by the state for the evening colleges that will be phased out. Colleges can alternatively provide traditional four-year programmes with lateral entry for diploma students. The move follows an edict from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) .



Several engineering institutes in Karnataka, such as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), offer three-year evening programmes. Working professionals with a diploma are eligible to apply. Applicants must take the Karnataka Examinations Authority's admission exam.



Colleges can offer nighttime programmes if they desire, but they must be in the traditional four-year framework, according to AICTE guidelines. In the second year, diploma students might take a lateral entry. The order was issued by the AICTE last year, but it was not executed, and students were admitted for the 2020-21 academic year.

While many academics have backed the decision, citing the declining quality of BE degrees, several candidates have expressed their dissatisfaction.

The programme at UVCE began in 1971 with 60 seats in each of the civil, mechanical, and electronics branches. Classes were managed to hold on weekdays and weekends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. R Venugopal, vice-chancellor of Bangalore University, which includes UVCE stated that they had combined the mechanical and electronics departments' slots with the day college's consistent quota. The civil engineering seats have been reallocated to AI and Machine Learning. A faculty member explained that learning quality was a problem as students weren't coming to class on a regular basis.