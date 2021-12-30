2nd Shift BE Programmes Are No Longer Available For Three Years In Karnataka
- Three-year engineering programmes offered by the state for the evening colleges that will be phased out. Colleges can alternatively provide traditional four-year programmes with lateral entry for diploma students.
- Working professionals with a diploma are eligible to apply.
From the 2021-22 academic year onwards, three-year engineering programmes offered by the state for the evening colleges that will be phased out. Colleges can alternatively provide traditional four-year programmes with lateral entry for diploma students. The move follows an edict from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) .
Several engineering institutes in Karnataka, such as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) and BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), offer three-year evening programmes. Working professionals with a diploma are eligible to apply. Applicants must take the Karnataka Examinations Authority's admission exam.