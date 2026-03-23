3 women killed in road mishap near Devanahalli

Ina tragic accident, three women lost their lives after a tempo traveller collided with a lorry near Devanahalli on Saturday night. The incident occurred close to Rani Cross on the Hoskote–Dabaspet National Highway, sending shockwaves among the victims’ families and local residents.

The deceased have been identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodhamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Vidyanagar in Tiptur. They were part of a group of women travelling for a pilgrimage to Kashi.

According to police sources, the women were travelling in a tempo traveller along with other passengers when the vehicle met with the accident while heading towards Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The group had planned a 15-day pilgrimage and had booked flight tickets scheduled for early Sunday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver missed an earlier service road turn and continued ahead. While attempting to take a U-turn at the next junction, the tempo traveller reportedly collided with a lorry approaching from the left side.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving a portion of the vehicle completely mangled. The three women, who were seated on one side of the vehicle, died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash. Another passenger, Kempamma, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. At least eight others, including the driver, suffered injuries and are currently being treated at a private hospital in Devanahalli.

Police said the group comprised around 12 women who had pooled money through a self-help group (Stree Shakti Sangha) to undertake the pilgrimage. The accident has left the entire community in grief, as the journey meant for devotion ended in tragedy. Officials from the Devanahalli Traffic Police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine any negligence.