30,000 cases of power theft over three years in Bengaluru despite Gruha Jyothi Scheme

Despite the implementation of welfare schemes such as Gruha Jyothi and stricter enforcement measures, power theft continues unabated in the state capital. In the last three years, Bengaluru city district alone has recorded 30,735 cases of electricity theft, including 3,568 serious (cognizable) offences, according to data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

Between 2023–24 and 2025–26 (up to October), BESCOM’s vigilance wing detected 3,568 cognizable and 27,167 non-cognizable cases of power theft in Bengaluru city district. Penalties amounting to ₹107.99 crore have been collected from these cases. Across the entire BESCOM jurisdiction, a total of 67,677 cases were registered during the same period, resulting in penalty collections of ₹177.25 crore.

Officials said electricity theft is being carried out through various deliberate methods, including meter bypassing, tampering, unauthorized power connections, and illegal load extensions. In several industrial areas, factories have been found stealing electricity without proper licences or approvals. There have also been instances in the city’s outskirts where buildings under construction have obtained illegal power connections.

While domestic power theft has reportedly reduced after the introduction of the Gruha Jyothi free electricity scheme, BESCOM officials noted that misuse of the scheme is common in commercial areas. Electricity meant for household use is being diverted for activities such as operating flour mills, grinder-based units, welding works, and other commercial purposes. “Identifying such misuse is often difficult, as these activities are carried out within residential premises,” a BESCOM official said.

Under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, strict action is taken against offenders. Penalties are imposed at three times the cost of the electricity consumed illegally. If fines are not paid, police file charge sheets in court. Courts can impose imprisonment ranging from six months to three years, and electricity supply may be disconnected for periods ranging from three months to two years.

BESCOM sources also pointed to negligence by government institutions contributing to power misuse. In several cases, electricity connections to defunct borewells were not officially disconnected, resulting in bills being generated but not paid. There have also been instances where new borewells were drilled while illegally continuing to use old connections.

Statistics show that Bengaluru city district accounts for nearly half of the total cases in BESCOM’s jurisdiction. Of the 12,370 serious cases reported across the BESCOM area, 3,568 were from Bengaluru city. Similarly, out of 55,496 non-cognizable cases, 27,167 were recorded in the city.

BESCOM officials said vigilance drives will be intensified further to curb electricity theft and misuse, stressing that such practices not only cause financial losses but also strain the power distribution system.